Capstone Turbine (NASDAQ:CPST) +8% pre-market after the company said that it is on track to achieve the goal of positive adjusted EBITDA for the June quarter, driven by lower operating expenses, in combination with improving aftermarket service margins and a small rebound in product shipments.

Q1 preliminary revenue is expected at ~$14.1M, +22% sequentially.

Preliminary accessories, parts, aftermarket service, FPP long-term contracts, rentals, and Distributor Support System revenue improved around 3% to ~$8M.

Inventory receipts decreased 36% to $5.2M as the Company actively manages its working capital needs.

Total cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period is estimated to be $16.2M.

New gross product orders were ~$5.5M and the book-to-bill ratio was 0.9:1 for the quarter.