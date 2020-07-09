It's tech again as broader market edges higher at the open

Stocks start the session in the green with the familiar refrain of tech and megacaps providing support.

The S&P is up 0.3% , the Dow is up 0.1% and the Nasdaq is taking the top spot again, up 0.75% .

Microsoft is up 1.6% following a price hike on cloud growth.

Amazon, Apple and Alphabet are all gaining.

The broader market is seeing weakness from Walgreens (NASDAQ:WBA), off 6.8% , following missed earnings, but sentiment was helped by better-than-expected jobless claims.