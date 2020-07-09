Wells Fargo (WFC -1.0% ) starts the Open for Business Fund, a $400M effort to help small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic to keep their doors open, retain their employees, and rebuild.

The bank will donate all gross processing fees it receives from the Paycheck Protection Program to the fund.

Through June 30, WFC funded loans under the PPP for more than 179K customers, with an average loan amount of $56K, totaling $10.1B.

“By donating approximately $400M in processing fees to assist small businesses in need, Wells Fargo’s Open for Business Fund creates opportunities for near-term access to capital and addresses the road ahead to meaningful economic recovery, especially for Black and African American entrepreneurs and other minority-owned businesses,” said Wells Fargo CEO Charlie Scharf.

The Wall Street Journal reported earlier this week that JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America are estimated to split between $1.5B and $2.6B in fees from the PPP, according to an analysis of recent data.