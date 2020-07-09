Allegiant Travel (ALGT) reports scheduled service revenue passenger miles declined 45% to 745.61M and load factor down 2860 bps to 57.3% in June.

Total system capacity squeezed 18.7% to 1,315.3M available seat miles and the carrier flew -45.9% to 868.93M passengers during the month.

Departures slipped 20.7% to 9,105.

The estimated average fuel cost per gallon during the month was $1.17 per gallon and for Q2 was $1.08.

Gross bookings for June averaged more than $4M per day, resulting in average daily gross bookings for Q2 over $2.5M.

The company saw average daily cash burn of $900K in Q2 and expects ~$750K during Q3.