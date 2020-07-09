Needham starts Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) with a Buy rating, citing the e-commerce giant's potential to expand into "adjacent industries such as offline retail, food delivery, and cloud computing."

Analyst Vincent Yu praises BABA's "well-established ecosystem" and strategic value chain position as "crucial competitive barriers to newer market entrants"

Needham sets Alibaba's price target at $275. BABA has a Street-high target of $315 and an average price target of $268.91.