Glencore (OTCPK:GLCNF) has restructured a $500M oil-for-cash loan to Kurdistan in northern Iraq, reducing payments for 2020 as the region struggles due to low petroleum prices, Bloomberg reports.

Glencore lent the money to the Kurdistan Regional Government in January 2017, with repayments to start three years later.

Under the new terms, the KRG will repay the loan at a rate of $3M/month between June and November, compared with an original repayment schedule of $20.8M/month, but the monthly repayment will jump to $29.9M from December 2020 until December next year.

The restructuring will affect global investors including U.S. pension funds, because some bought five-year notes linked to the KRG loan.