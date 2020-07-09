Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCQB:PDDPF) announces that Triamcinolone Hexacetonide Injectable Suspension 20 mg/mL (TH) has been approved for inclusion on the Alberta Drug Benefit List (ADBL), the Saskatchewan Drug Plan, Newfoundland and Labrador Prescription Drug Program (NLPDP) and the Yukon Drug Formulary, for Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis.

TH has also been approved for inclusion on the Ontario Drug Benefit Formulary/Comparative Drug Index and the Non-Insured Health Benefits – Drug Benefit List.

TH is the longest acting corticosteroid for intra-articular injection, often lasting twice as long as comparator products.