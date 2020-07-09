Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) announced that it pledged $100M to Antimicrobial Resistance Action Fund (AMR).

The fund will address global public health need for new antibiotics due to rise of antibiotic-resistant infections.

AMR is a collaboration among more than 20 biopharmaceutical companies that aims to bring 2-4 new antibiotics to patients by 2030.

"As the COVID-19 pandemic has shown, we must invest in the development of medicines now so that we are prepared to help prevent the next public health crisis.” said Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla.