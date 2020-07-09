AVITA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RCEL) announces preliminary Q4 and FY 2020 results, together with a company update.

Q4 and FY Total consolidated sales of $3.88M, $14.32M, respectively.

Q4 and FY 2020 U.S. RECELL System Sales of $3.79M and $13.79M, respectively.

Cash and Cash Equivalents of ~$73.84M.

Estimated procedural volumes decreased by ~4%, Q/Q.

New accounts added – 8.

Cumulative accounts with Value Analysis Committee (VAC) approval – 77.

On June 2, the Company submitted an Investigational Device Exemption (IDE) supplement with the FDA for the initiation of a pivotal clinical trial to investigate the RECELL System for the treatment of vitiligo.

On July 1, 2020, the FDA approved the IDE application for the pivotal study which is titled “A Prospective Multi-Arm Blinded-Evaluator Within-Subject Randomized Controlled Clinical Study to Investigate the Safety and Effectiveness of RECELL for Repigmentation of Stable Vitiligo.”

The Company expects to commence enrollment in the vitiligo study in H2 of this calendar year.