3M (MMM -0.2% ) has resolved a case in federal court in Indiana against ZeroAqua, halting a fraudulent N95 scheme involving the promise of billions of nonexistent N95 respirators.

"The resolution of this case has permanently stopped a scam that used 3M's name and the promise of nonexistent N95 respirators to target emergency officials and profiteer during the pandemic," said William Childs, 3M Senior Counsel. "We will continue our global fight against fraud and work with law enforcement to help punish bad actors."

"3M has not, and will not, increase the prices of its respirators as a result of the pandemic," reads a press release. "3M has filed 17 lawsuits in the U.S. and Canada to combat fraud."