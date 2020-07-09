Zynex (ZYXI +0.6% ) reported Q2 orders increase of 37% Y/Y and decrease of 23% sequentially.

Reflecting on the increase in orders and strong collections, Zynex updated its revenue estimate for 2Q20 to $18.9M-$19.4M (previous $17.5M-$18M) vs. $17.58M consensus, and Adj. EBITDA is expected to be between $4.4M and $4.9M, up over 1M from the previous estimate.

Company also updated FY20 revenue estimate to $80M-$85M (previous $78M-$83M) vs. $79.6M consensus, a growth of ~76% to 87% from FY19 revenue of $45.5M; Adj. EBITDA estimates remains unchanged at $15M-$18M.

Company aggressively hired sales and back office employees during Q2 and expects these hires to provide significant productivity increases in the second half 2020 and beyond.