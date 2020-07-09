The Manheim Used Vehicle Value index rose another 9.0% M/M in June to a new all-time record high. June's gains come on the heels of a similar +8.9% sequential rise in May.

The steady increase in used car prices coincides with public transit usage down 50% in the U.S. due to COVID-19 concerns and off 75% in some major cities

JPMorgan believes the pandemic is a factor, but points to more underneath the hood.

"We believe this is a factor, although suspect there is a tailwind also from dealers incrementally turning to public auctions as the supply of used vehicle trade-ins (traditionally their biggest source of supply) declines commensurate with the drop in new vehicle sales, providing upward pressure on prices."