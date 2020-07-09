Tupperware Brands (TUP -2.7% ) announced the expiry and final tender results of its earlier announced offer to purchase its outstanding 4.750% senior notes due 2021 for cash.

On June 25, 2020, the company accepted purchase and made total payment for $97.4M for first and second offer (excluding $157K tendered after the expiration of second offer).

For the second offer, company paid $575 for each $1,000 principal amount.

The company to make a total payment of $157K principal amount for the notes tendered after the second offer early tender time. The company will pay $535 for each $1000 principal notes ($575-$40).