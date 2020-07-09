Ormat Technologies (ORA +0.8% ) is upgraded to Overweight from Neutral with an $82 price target at J.P. Morgan, which says the risk/reward is now skewed favorably following the stock's recent weakness relative to other alternative energy names.

JPM's Mark Strouse notes Ormat's strong visibility from its high-margin electricity segment, which has allowed the company to sustain 2020 guidance while many others have withdrawn their outlooks.

Strouse views Ormat as one of the higher-quality stocks among alt energy names, "based on relative balance sheet strength, earnings power and visibility that originates in the shift toward ownership and operation of a diverse portfolio of geothermal projects."

ORA's average Wall Street analyst rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.