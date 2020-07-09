Snap -1.5% as TikTok loosens China ties

TikTok (BDNCE) execs are considering corporate structure changes that could include a new management board or a headquarters outside of China, according to The Wall Street Journal sources.

The app's popularity surged during the global pandemic-related stay home orders, and the demand increased scrutiny over TikTok's ties to China.

The app has worked to distance itself from ByteDance's Beijing base. TikTok denied providing user data to Chinese authorities and pulled out of Hong Kong entirely due to China's new national security law.

A new transparency report shows TikTok received 500 government data requests from July to December last year and none were from China or Hong Kong.

The Trump administration has hinted at a potential TikTok ban, which has served as a tailwind for competitor Snap (NYSE:SNAP).

Snap shares are down 1.5% to $26.01.

