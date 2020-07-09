UPS partners with Yotpo to aid small and medium businesses

United Parcel Services (UPS +0.0% ) selected Yotpo, a leading eCommerce marketing platform to enable small and medium businesses gain access to advanced solutions for ratings and reviews, visual user-generated content marketing and customer insights.

In addition to tools to bolster traffic acquisition and strengthen customer lifetime value, Yotpo's customers can leverage the best prices UPS offers for shipping services, including shipping discounts and exclusive deals.

"Being recognized as a UPS Customer Technology Program partner takes our relationship and ability to serve eCommerce brands and merchants to a higher level," said Tomer Tagrin, co-founder and CEO, Yotpo.

Source: Press Release