Mexico's energy ministry tells state oil company Pemex and a group led by Talos Energy (TALO -2% ) to work out an agreement within 120 days detailing how they will jointly develop a large oil find at the Zama shallow-water field.

The government's formal instruction follows a determination that the Zama discovery made in the Talos-operated block in the Gulf of Mexico extends into Pemex's neighboring block.

Zama is believed to contain nearly 700M barrels of oil, making it the biggest new find in Mexico by a private company in decades.

The Talos-led consortium also includes BASF's (OTCQX:BASFY) Wintershall unit and Premier Oil (OTCPK:PMOIF).

Talos recently was initiated with a Buy rating at MKM Partners as "a natural consolidator of mature Gulf of Mexico deepwater fields" given the company's operating scale, capability and capitalization.