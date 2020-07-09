With Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) shares multiple discount to the S&P 500 at a 10-year high, Morgan Stanley upgrades the company from Equal-Weight to Overweight.

Analyst Meta Marshall sees tailwinds in the company's "durable" earnings growth, flexible cash flow, and "opex discipline."

Marshall notes that the top-line will face risks from the current macro uncertainty, but the environment is also driving increased networking and security demand.

Morgan Stanley raises Cisco's price target from $46 to $54. The company has a $49.83 average price target.