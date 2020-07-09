While many banks have put job cut plans on hold during the coronavirus pandemic, Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) is gearing up to cut thousands of jobs later this year, Bloomberg Law reports, citing people with knowledge of talks regarding the plans.

Wells Fargo falls 2.2% to a session low of $24.00, just $2 above its 52-week low.

Under pressure to cut costs, the bank's executives are drawing up plans that could eventually eliminate tens of thousands of positions, they said.

The company currently employs 263K people.

Wells Fargo, which has been dogged by years of scandals, is significantly less efficient than its largest competitors, is hobbled by an asset capped imposed by the Fed, and is now, like its competitors, dealing with the pandemic.

WFC revenue and net income per employee lag JPMorgan's and Bank of Americas:

Charlie Scharf, who was brought in as CEO in October, is known as a cost-cutter in and in May called the bank's costs "way too high."

Last month, Wells Fargo said it plans to reduce its quarterly dividend.

Over the past few months, WFC has been pulling back from a number of sectors including student lending, lending to independent auto dealerships, home equity loans, and jumbo loan refinancing.