In a note, Morgan Stanley's David Risinger says Eli Lilly (LLY -1.9% ) is not planning to publish results from a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating antibody LY-CoV555 in hospitalized COVID-19 patients according to the company's investor relations.

Lilly's decision appears to dash expectations of early release of data from an ongoing 400-subject Phase 2 trial, BLAZE-1, assessing the candidate in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. The study's estimated completion date is next month.

The antibody was identified from a blood sample taken from one of the first U.S. patients to recover from the infection and was developed by Lilly scientists in only three months after being identified by collaborators AbCellera and the Vaccine Research Center at NIAID.

Shares are currently exchanging hands near session lows.