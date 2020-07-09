Lululemon (LULU -1.0% ) is conducting a rare online warehouse sale today that is drawing some interest.

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih notes the event is the first warehouse sale (online or physical) in three years and is consistent with management’s comments that they would use various avenues to manage inventory throughout the rest of the year.

"The fact that the sale is a surprise and was not widely marketed or telegraphed on blogs and social media, as is typically the case, suggests to us the company is using this surprise event to drive call-to-action and immediacy of conversion," she writes.

The LULU move makes sense to Yih in order to reduce inventory, even if merchandise margins are pinched.

"We continue to believe in the company’s brand strength and strategy, inclusive of the move into connected fitness with the Mirror acquisition, over the long term and would prefer a one-time Warehouse Sale to stale inventory."

Barclays keeps an Overweight rating on LULU and price target of $347, which would be new territory for the stock.