AZZ (AZZ -9.2% ) reported Q1 revenue decline of 26.2% Y/Y to $213.3M, with Metal coatings revenue down 2.6% Y/Y and Energy segment revenue down 42.5% Y/Y.

Q1 Gross margin declined by 308 bps to 19.8%; and operating margin declined by 400 bps to 6.7%.

Net cash used in operating activities was $11.18M, compared to $17.89M a year ago.

Backlog was $205.4M (-31.6% Y/Y); ~20% of the current backlog is expected to be delivered outside the U.S., compared to 44% 1Q20.

Company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.4M as of May 31, 2020; and $342M of additional available credit.

Company says their low debt level and ample borrowing capacity, combined with consistent ability to generate cash, provides confidence that they will be able to successfully manage both debt and liquidity satisfactorily throughout FY21.

