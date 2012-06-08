Market preview: Stocks are under water premarket (S&P futures -0.4%) after sputtering into...
Jun. 08, 2012 9:15 AM ETBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
Market preview: Stocks are under water premarket (S&P futures -0.4%) after sputtering into yesterday’s close on the seemingly shocking realization that there's only so much the world’s central banks can do to fix the global economy. European shares are lower after disappointing German trade data and as Spain reportedly could ask for aid for its banks as soon as tomorrow. Later: wholesale trade.