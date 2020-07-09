To meet growth in passenger demand, GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes (GOL +2.9% ) increased its capacity to 120 flights a day in June leading to a record of 108% M/M increase in ticket sales and +150% M/M in revenue from passengers transported.

The company records Q2 gross sales of R$658M and average load factor of 77%.

With an increase to approximately 250 flights per day, July operations are expected to be around 25% of July 2019 schedule.

Q3 Guidance: Personnel costs at 40% to 50% of pre-pandemic levels, capacity +300% Q/Q.

In 1H2020, GOL reduced its fleet by 11 Boeing 737-800 leased aircraft, intends to return an additional seven aircraft in 2H20 and reduce its fleet by up to another 30 aircraft in 2021-2022.

The company also reduced its 2020-2022 Boeing 737 MAX deliveries by 47 and capex to a total of R$280M for July to December.

The company estimates a net cash burn of R$4M/day in 2H20, from R$2M/day in June, which includes sales and receipts of approximately R$10M/day.

As of June 30, GOL had ~R$3.3 B in total liquidity.

Th company expects Q2 EPS of ~-R$3.20 and EPADS of -$1.10; EBITDA margin of 23% to 25%; Passenger unit revenue down 5%; Unit revenue (RASK) to be up 30%.