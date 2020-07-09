BP (BP -3.7% ) says it is paying $1B for a 49% stake in a joint venture with Reliance Industries to operate in India's fuels and mobility markets; Reliance will own the remaining 51% interest.

Operating under the "Jio-bp" brand, BP says the joint venture aims to become a leading player in India's fuels and mobility markets, leveraging Reliance's widespread presence in the country and its millions of consumers through the Jio digital platform.

BP sees India as the fastest-growing fuels market in the world over the next 20 years, with the number of passenger cars in the country estimated to grow nearly 6x over the period, and the JV will aim to expand to 5,500 fuel retailing stations from 1,400 over the next five years.

Earlier this week, BP announced plans to invest $70M in India's Green Growth Equity Fund, focused on identifying, investing and supporting growth in low carbon energy solutions in the country.