Sortis Holdings' (OTCPK:SOHI) managed fund Sortis Income Fund produced an net annualized return of 10.2% (unaudited) in 2Q20 based on real estate financing with better yields and terms than previous quarter.

“Not only are we seeing strong performance in our current loan portfolio given our average 65% loan-to-value 1st position on real estate collateral, but we are seeing tremendous demand for real estate financing at very attractive terms for our investors,” notes Jef Baker, SIF managing director.

The strong demand for real estate loans allows Sortis to launch its sixth fund, the Sortis Rescue Fund. It will be focused on distress and will capitalize on "once-in-a-cycle" real estate and business opportunities emerging from COVID-19 outbreak.