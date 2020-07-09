Wells Fargo keeps Simply Goods Foods (SMPL -2.7% ) slotted as one of its top picks after digesting the company's FQ3 earnings report.

"COVID volatility made for particularly rocky takeaway but exiting FQ3, we maintain our high conviction that the active nutrition category can sustain +HSD revenue through 2024. For SMPL, we continue to see a robust risk/reward anchored by upside potential to numbers and valuation at 1.5x our CY20E-CY22E PEG (vs. 2x Staples growth peer median)."

WF maintains an Overweight rating on SMPL and price target of $30 (38% upside) vs. the average Wall Street PT of $26.90.