Mandalay Resources (OTCQB:MNDJF +1.4% ) reported Q2 production of 24,752 ounces of saleable gold equivalent, versus 19,500 ounces in 2Q 2019, which was its best consolidated gold output result since the fourth quarter of 2017, the company told investors.

The company sees further operational improvements ahead despite issues surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Costerfield produced 13,502 gold equivalent ounces, the firm added.

The plant processed an average head grade of 11.23 g/t and 4.2% of gold and antimony, respectively.

"We expect to mine out the rest of the Brunswick orebody in the third quarter of 2020, and anticipate a stable level of production from Costerfield for the third quarter and a lift in the fourth quarter as stoping in the Youle vein ramps up,” the CEO added.

Mandalay also revealed that it is advancing a project to improve tailings recovery from Costerfield with commissioning of the infrastructure need expected by the fourth quarter of 2020.

Meanwhile, at Björkdal in Sweden, the firm said second-quarter production showed improvements compared to the previous quarter but still came in under the firm's forecast rates as the company resolved issues on moving ore from underground.