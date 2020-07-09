Mohawk Industries (MHK -17.7% ) continues to slide in today's session after Wells Fargo weighs in on the fraud allegations against the company.

Shareholders have known about the lawsuit since early January, but filings have only recently become publicly available and would "clearly" be a negative if proven true, writes analyst Truman Patterson.

What's at stake? The Public Employees' Retirement System of Mississippi filed a Class Action against the company, claiming it engaged in a "fraudulent scheme to fabricate revenues through fictitious sales of products that were not delivered to customers and to conceal from investors the true reasons for the company's ballooning inventory" between April 2017 and July 2019.

Shares are down more than 33% in the last month near levels last seen in May.