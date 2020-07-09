Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is up 2.12% after a blazing-hot comparable sales report for June.

Of note from the retailer's update, Wells Fargo points to the 13.3% jump in average ticket during the month for Costco and strong mid-20% growth for the fresh foods business.

"Elevated trends in consumables that began in March persisted into June. Hardlines trends were also consistent (low 20s in both May and June). The main step change in the period was a marked improvement in softlines (+mid-teens vs. +LSD last month) and continued less-bad trends in ancillary businesses (down high teens) as the company continues to reopen. Overall, it’s difficult not to come away from the update constructively given the magnitude and breadth of current trends," updates Wells Fargo.

Shares of Costco traded at an all-time high of $325.77 earlier in the session.