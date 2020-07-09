Market loses its hold on gains to move solidly into red

The tech sector capitulated quickly and the market is sharply lower in morning trading.

The S&P is down 1.1% , the Dow is falling 1.5% and the Nasdaq is off 0.6% .

All 11 sectors are in the red. Information Technology, which was propping the broader market up at the start, is down 0.7% , with Apple sliding 0.4% .

The Dow is showing outsized losses as Walgreens sinks 9% .

Financials are also struggling. The SPDR Financial (NYSEARCA:XLF) is down 2.4% , with BofA down 2.6% and Wells Fargo off 3% as it prepares for more layoffs. XLF is below the 50-day SMA of $23.16 it just breached.

Among winners are Costco, up 2.1% on monthly sales, and Pentair, rising 4.8% on a double upgrade.

This morning the Supreme Court ruled 7-2 President Trump does not have blanket immunity in his New York financial records case. The Court remanded his Congressional financial records case, which involves Deutsche Bank, to a lower court.