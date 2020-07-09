Johnson Controls rolls out a software for checking building energy efficiency

Johnson Controls (JCI -1.6% ) and Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory announced the release of Building Efficiency Targeting Tool for Energy Retrofits (BETTER)

The tool will be previewed during a public webinar on July 15, 2020.

The tool allows building owners and managers to rapidly convert readily available monthly building energy consumption data into specific, recommendations for improvement.

This analysis can be performed without the need for on-site inspections, allowing many currently unemployed energy efficiency workers to continue to plan and develop building retrofit and commissioning projects.

"Building Efficiency Accelerator partner cities are using BETTER to assist local governments, building owners, and energy service companies to target the best opportunities for improving public and private building energy efficiency," said Jennifer Layke, global energy director, World Resources Institute