New customers who want Wells Fargo (WFC -3.0% ) to refinance a jumbo loan most now bring in at least $1M in balances, up from the previous requirement of $250K, CNBC reports, citing people with knowledge of the policy.

The change is part of new lending guidelines WFC adopted on July 1 that lower the barriers to the product for existing customers but make it harder for new customers to qualify.

WFC also tightened lending standards for primary and secondary home mortgages, lowering by 5% the size of loans it will approve relative to a property's value. For example, loan-to-value limits for second homes were reduced to 75% from 80%.

Under its previous standards, existing customers needed to have $250K of balances at the bank to refinance jumbo mortgages. Now customers with a Wells Fargo bank or brokerage account at any level and those who already have a mortgage with the bank can refinance them.

The bank is still subject to an asset cap imposed by the Federal Reserve due to its scandal where WFC employees opened up fake accounts to meet sales quotas.