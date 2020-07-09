Expecting continued endpoint security upside, Citi analyst Walter Pritchard upgrades CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) from Sell to Neutral and increases the price target from $74 to $116.

The analyst notes that keeping share gain growth above Street estimates "is becoming increasingly rare."

Pritchard says CrowdStrike needs to show more traction in other markets, but thinks the company "can eclipse prior competitor high water market in EP share in FY22."