Bayer (OTCPK:BAYRY -1.1% ) announces positive results from a large-scale Phase 3 clinical trial, FIDELIO-DKD, evaluating finerenone on top of standard-of-care (SOC) treatment in type 2 diabetes (T2D) patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD).

The study met the primary endpoint demonstrating that treatment with finerenone delayed the progression of CKD by reducing the combined risk of time-to-first-occurrence of kidney failure, a sustained decrease of estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR) of at least 40% from baseline over a period of at least four weeks, or renal death compared to placebo plus SOC treatment.

Finerenone also reduced the risk of a composite of time-to-first-occurrence of cardiovascular (CV) death, non-fatal myocardial infarction, non-fatal stroke, or heart failure hospitalization, a key secondary endpoint.

The company says finerenone is a non-steroidal, selective mineralocorticoid receptor antagonist that has been shown to reduce the harmful effects of mineralocorticoid receptor overactivation, a major driver of kidney and heart damage.

Bayer recently launched another large-scale Phase 3, FINEARTS-HF, assessing finerenone in symptomatic heart failure patients with at least 40% left ventricular ejection fraction.