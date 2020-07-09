CleanSpark (CLSK +18.1% ) surges to its highest since February on news that the company and battery diagnostics firm ReJoule were awarded a ~$2.9M grant from the California Energy Commission.

CleanSpark expects to receive $470K of the grant funding for its microgrid design and mVSO software services and follow-on deployment of its mPulse software and controls.

Ford Motor will support the project by donating used EV battery modules and providing ReJoule with technical support from Ford's Greenfield Labs in Palo Alto, Calif.

CleanSpark's fiscal YTD revenues through April 30 totaled $5.6M, a 414% Y/Y increase and surpassing its revenues for entire FY 2019.