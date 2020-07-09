Harley-Davidson (HOG -1.6% ) plans to overhaul its global operating model as part of its April announced comprehensive efforts of rewiring the company which will drive focus and efficiency.

Rewire is likely to lead in restructuring costs of ~$42M in 2Q20.

"Our new operating model is simpler, more focused and enables faster decisions across the entire company," chairman, president and CEO Jochen Zeitz commented.

Commercial to corporate functions all have been planned to rewire with current VP Treasurer, Darrell Thomas assuming duties as interim CFO on retirement of current CFO John Olin.

With streamlining, HOG would now require ~700 fewer positions across its global operations with ~500 employees expected to exit the organization in 2020.

In detail rewire actions and financial impacts will be released with HOG's Q2 results later this month; its new 2021-2025 strategic plan is expected to be shared in Q4.