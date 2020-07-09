Google's Fitbit acquisition facing EU antitrust probe - Reuters

Reuters sources say EU antitrust investigators will open a full-scale investigation into Google's (GOOG -0.1% )(GOOGL -0.1% ) $2.1B acquisition of Fitbit (FIT +5.7% ) unless Alphabet offers concessions to address competition concerns.

Last year, Alphabet promised not to use Fitbit's user data for Google ads. Similar concessions might be required to prevent the probe.

Google is relying on the Fitbit acquisition to compete with Samsung and Apple in the fitness wearable market.

Related: Last month, Australia's antitrust regulator voiced concerns about the acquisition creating barriers to entry. A final decision is expected August 13.