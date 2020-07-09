Kitov Pharma (KTOV -6.8% ) initiates Phase 1/2 trial of NT219 as monotherapy for advanced solid tumors, as well as in combination with cetuximab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks epithelial growth factor receptor, as a second-line or third-line treatment of recurrent and metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the Head & Neck Cancer

Small molecule NT219 is a dual inhibitor targeting IRS1/2 and STAT3, important oncogenic drivers and major drug resistance pathways in many hard-to-treat cancers.

The primary objectives of the trial are to evaluate safety, assess pharmacokinetics, identify the recommended dose, and establish preliminary efficacy of NT219.

The company expects to report preliminary data from the first part of the study in second half of 2021.