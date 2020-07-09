Delta Air Lines (DAL -4.8% ) CEO Ed Bastian forecasts a "lengthy and slow" recovery for travel demand from the pandemic in a memo sent to employees seen by Bloomberg.

Bastian says Delta flew only 20% of the passengers during the 4th of July holiday weekend than it did a year ago. Delta is operating about 30% of its schedule this month.

Looking ahead, Bastian is still asking workers to consider the early retirement packages offered out.

The rather pessimistic update from Bastian is consistent with a note out today from Cowen on the industry.