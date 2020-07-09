Endeavour Silver (EXK +1% ) reports Q2 production of 596.5K silver oz. and 5,817 gold oz., for silver equivalent production of 1.06M oz.

A year ago, the company produced 1.1M silver oz. and 9,558 gold oz., or 1.82M silver equiv. oz.

Production fell due to the suspension of the Guanacevi, Bolanitos and El Compas mines as a result of COVID-19 and the suspension of the El Cubo mine related to lack of ore.

In late May, mining was deemed to be an essential activity by the Mexican authorities, which allowed mining operations to start up with health protocols in place.