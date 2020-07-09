Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) drops 6.1% after Jefferies analyst Ken Usdin downgrades the stock to Hold from Buy due to concerns about negative pre-provision net revenue revisions.

ASB's revenue before loan losses over the past 10 years:

"Specifically, we believe NIM expectations are too high," Usdin writes in a note.

Jefferies's model assumes Q2 NIM of 2.56% vs. Street expectations of 2.72%

"There is little offset to NIM pressure from loan growth with core loans (ex. PPP) down 1% QTD through 5/31 due to C&I line paydowns and resi mortgage prepayments," Usdin writes.

Also expects fee contribution to reset lower to 25% of revenue from 32% in 2019 after its ABRC divestiture.

Remains comfortable with ASB's positioning from a balance sheet perspective and sees the bank "ahead of the game on reserve build."

