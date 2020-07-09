U.S. crude oil imports from Mexico surged to more than eight year highs last week, according to the Energy Information Administration, as rising inventories and a fire at the country's largest refinery in late June led it to offload more barrels.

U.S. buyers increased their purchases by 834K bbl/day to ~1.3M bbl/day in the week to July 3, the highest since February 2012.

Gulf Coast refiners including Lyondell Basell (LYB -3.9% ), Valero Energy (VLO -4.7% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -3.8% ) and Marathon Petroleum (MPC -2.6% ) reportedly were among the buyers in recent weeks.

The crude was delivered to 10 different terminals, with more than half the volumes going to Shell's Deer Park and Valero's Port Arthur refineries, according to vessel tracking firm ClipperData.

Mexico has resisted deep production cuts despite the plunge in global oil demand due to COVID-19, and agreed at OPEC+ meetings earlier this year to smaller cuts than other members.

ETFs: EWW, MXF