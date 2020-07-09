Cleveland Clinic, a global healthcare leader will provide medical advisory services to Air Canada (OTCQX:ACDVF) enhancing biosafety measures across its operations.

"As airline travel adapts to a new normal, we are taking another leadership role via our partnership with renowned Cleveland Clinic which enables Air Canada to leverage the strategic insight, advice, resources and recommendations of the world's leading medical community to further develop protocols, guidelines and standards validated with science-based evidence in our ongoing COVID-19 response. We are committed in our ongoing strategy of continually developing multiple layers of measures for our customers and employees alike," said Samuel Elfassy, Vice President, Safety.

Press release