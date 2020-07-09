Sterling Construction (STRL -4.1% ) subsidiary, Ralph L Wadsworth Construction, LLC has been selected by the Utah Department of Transportation to construct a bridge in Salt Lake County.

The project valued at $25.3M, entails design and construction of a new bridge that will extend Porter Rockwell Boulevard across the Jordan River, three canals, and over the Union Pacific Railroad and Utah Transit Agency rail lines.

Construction is scheduled to begin this fall and is expected to be completed in the summer of 2022.