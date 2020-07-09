Heavy selling pressures the S&P energy sector (XLE -3.9% ) to its lowest level since mid-May, as crude oil (CL1:COM) falls sharply on investor fears that renewed lockdowns to contain the spread of coronavirus in the U.S. will again depress fuel consumption.

August WTI crude -2.6% to $39.90/bbl; September Brent -1.6% to $42.58/bbl.

U.S. gasoline demand is falling in areas where lockdowns are being reinstated, but it is recovering well on the east coast where coronavirus infections are under control.

Energy has been the worst sector performer this week, slumping 6.5% vs. a roughly flat showing for the broader S&P 500.

Among today's big decliners: HES -7.2% , FTI -6.9% , APA -6.7% , COP -5.5% , HP -5.5% , HAL -5.3% , PSX -5.2% , FANG -5% , XEC -5% .

ETFs: USO, XLE, UCO, XOP, VDE, OIH, GUSH, BGR, ERX, BNO