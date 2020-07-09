IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA -2.4%) has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the combination of IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor and Pfizer's Mektovi (binimetinib), a MEK inhibitor, in metastatic uveal melanoma.
Primary objectives are safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and identifying the recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion.
The Phase 1/2 trial will assess IDE196 as monotherapy for solid tumors with GNAQ/11 mutations or PRKC fusions.
Pfizer will supply binimetinib for the trial.
Interim data should be available in late 2021 to early 2022.
