IDEAYA Biosciences (IDYA -2.4% ) has dosed the first patient in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating the combination of IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor and Pfizer's Mektovi (binimetinib), a MEK inhibitor, in metastatic uveal melanoma.

Primary objectives are safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and identifying the recommended dose for the Phase 2 portion.

The Phase 1/2 trial will assess IDE196 as monotherapy for solid tumors with GNAQ/11 mutations or PRKC fusions.

Pfizer will supply binimetinib for the trial.

Interim data should be available in late 2021 to early 2022.