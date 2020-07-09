EV upstart Fisker Inc. is in talks to go public through with a sale to a so-called blank-check acquisition company, sources tell Automotive News.

Apollo Global (NYSE:APO)-backed Spartan Energy Acquisition (SPAQ +28.7% ) is reported to be leading a bidding war among special purpose investment firms for Fisker.

Interest in taking Fisker public is higher after Nikola (NKLA +2.6% ) and Graf Industrial (GRAF +9.5% ) both popped this year following SPAC deals.

Fisker isn't selling cars yet, but calls its upcoming Ocean model the world's greenest car. "All-Electric, Zero-Emissions, with vegan interior and recycled materials throughout," reads the description on the company's website.