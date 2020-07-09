Boeing (BA -3.3% ) shares slide as Bloomberg reports the Federal Aviation Administration has started a formal investigation of the company's alleged pressure on inspectors.

The FAA's compliance action, which focuses on the controversial Organization Designation Authorization that grants planemakers authority to sign off on designs for the agency, is looking at whether workers faced "undue pressure," but it is not looking directly at the 737 MAX's certification, according to the report.

The FAA reportedly has sent Boeing two letters of investigation, citing to a little-noticed section of a watchdog report on how Boeing and the FAA approved the 737 MAX.

Boeing last week completed three days of certification test flights for the MAX, marking a key milestone toward the plane's return to service.