Sopra Steria (OTC:SPSAF) signs agreement to acquire controlling interest in Sodifrance SA, corresponding to 94.03% of its share capital, for consideration of €17.10 per share in cash.

The planned acquisition proposed in February is to bring business volume worth ~€200M while cost synergies are estimated at €4.6M on annual basis starting in the second year.

Together Sopra Steria and Sodifrance aim to attain leadership in the insurance and social security digital services sector in France. Sodifrance's 2019 revenue was €106.5M, half of which was derived from Paris region.

Following the acquisition, Sopra Steria will file a proposed delisting offer with the AMF, expected in September 2020 when the acquisition transaction is also scheduled to be settled.